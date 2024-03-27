Exiled Pussy Riot Member Shtein Sentenced in Absentia for ‘War Fakes’

A Russian court has sentenced former Moscow municipal deputy and current Pussy Riot member Lucy Shtein to six years in prison in absentia for anti-war social media posts.

Moscow’s Basmanny District Court found Shtein guilty of spreading “war fakes” and said her prison sentence would begin once she is extradited to Russia, the court’s press service announced on Wednesday.

Shtein, 27, fled from house arrest in Russia for Lithuania with her girlfriend and Pussy Riot bandmate Maria Alyokhina in the spring of 2022, weeks after Moscow invaded Ukraine.

In May, media in Iceland reported that Shtein and Alyokhina both received fast-tracked Icelandic citizenship.