Erdogan Tells Putin ‘Ready to Take Initiative’ on Ukraine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Russia's Vladimir Putin on Thursday that Ankara was ready to do more to end the war in Ukraine after helping arrange a Russian-U.S. prisoner swap.

Erdogan's office said that Putin "thanked" the Turkish leader in a phone call for helping arrange the exchange of ex-Marine Trevor Reed for the former Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko.

The swap took place in Turkey "under the coordination and supervision of the National Intelligence Organization," Erodgan's office said in reference to Turkey's MIT intelligence service.

"President Erdogan said that coordination and close dialogue between intelligence units should be continued," his office said.