100K Ukrainians Resettled in Siberia, Far East Russia – Reports

Nearly 100,000 Ukrainian refugees have been resettled in remote Siberian and Far East Russia and told they risk “persecution” in Ukraine for returning, The Independent reported Tuesday.

An emergency order last month ordered to move 95,739 Russians, Ukrainians and residents of the separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk deeper into Russia, the publication cited a Kremlin decree as saying.

It reportedly ordered 11,398 people to resettle in Siberia, 7,218 in the Far East and 7,023 in the North Caucasus.

Separate documents stated that refugees from the besieged city of Mariupol were told to sign statements that Ukraine shelled their city, despite widespread evidence of indiscriminate Russian bombing raids in the ongoing battle to capture the strategic port city.

The signatories were also told they risk “persecution” in their homeland if they return, according to the publication.

“The mass displacement with the large presence of conscripts and mercenaries, and the brutality displayed against Ukrainian civilians, has raised all red flags,” UN Women director Sima Balhous was quoted as saying, calling for investigations into claims of rape and sexual violence.

The Russian military claims it had “evacuated” more than 750,000 people from Donetsk, Luhansk and other “dangerous” areas of Ukraine into Russia.

Ukraine's human rights and children's rights officials said last week that Russia is changing its legislation to fast-track adoptions of more than 121,000 children "deported" to Russia in violation of UN rules.



U.S. and Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of taking tens of thousands of civilians from Mariupol to "filtration centers" before being moved to Russia. The practice is reminiscent of similar forced deportations under Josef Stalin during World War II and during the war in Chechnya in the 1990s.

The UN estimates that more than 10.5 million people have been displaced either within Ukraine or elsewhere in the world.

Russia has offered a fast-track citizenship program to residents of eastern Ukraine, granting Russian citizenship to half a million people since 2019. The European Union slammed the move as an effort to integrate the breakaway regions and experts called it an attempt to keep the eight-year conflict on Moscow’s terms.

Days before launching a deadly invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Putin recognized Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics.