Western Investors Urge Russia’s Star Central Banker to Resign

Western investors are preparing to call on Elvira Nabiullina — Russia’s well-respected Central Bank chief — to condemn the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine or publicly resign. An open letter circulating among Western fund managers and seen by The Moscow Times says Nabiullina risks tarnishing her own legacy and reputation if she does not distance herself from Russia’s actions in Ukraine. “We trust that you understand the implications of what is happening for human lives and economies, and we urge you to use your powers and influence to stop the war,” the letter says. “Your silence is not consistent with a high degree of professional integrity. We understand that you are in a difficult position and that you may personally be against the war. Even if your policy advice is not heeded, you still have options. You can publicly condemn this war. Or you can refuse to support this regime by handing in your resignation.” The letter is spearheaded by Liza Ermolenko — an analyst at Vanguard, one of the world’s largest fund management companies with a total of more than $7 trillion of assets under management — and Timothy Ash, a senior strategist at BlueBay Asset Management who had repeatedly warned that investors were failing to accurately price in the risk of conflict before the invasion. It is unclear how many other fund managers have signed the letter, which is understood to have not yet been sent to Nabiullina.

The intervention is stark for a Western investment community that has previously heaped praise on Nabiullina’s role at the Central Bank and her influence on stabilizing the Russian economy through multiple crises. “​​We have always admired and respected your work and the incredible contributions you have made to Russia’s financial system and monetary policy. You have done an impressive job to make Russia more resilient to external shocks,” the letter says. It adds: “Your professional reputation is at stake. If you speak up now, you will protect your legacy and trust you have built up with the international investment community. And more importantly, you could save lives.” Nabiullina has not publicly commented on the war in Ukraine. In an emergency statement on Feb. 28 in which she hiked interest rates to a record 20% and announced a string of capital controls, she appeared in all black, without a signature brooch, and did not take questions from reporters. She is reported to be a strong opponent of capital controls and previously told colleagues that if they were introduced without her approval she would resign, the Financial Times reported. Nabiullina is seen as an effective technocrat and a steady hand at the center of Russia’s economy. A former economy minister and personal adviser to Putin, it was believed she had remained one of the few members of the so-called ‘economic bloc’ to remain influential, seeking to limit the domestic fallout of the Kremlin’s move to prioritize foreign policy at the expense of the economy. Appointed to the Bank in 2013, she helped build up Russia’s vast international reserves — more than $630 billion — reduced the Russian ruble’s sensitivity to oil prices, steered the economy through the 2014-15 crisis and the coronavirus recession. She has also won plaudits for a major clean-up of Russia’s banking sector, stripping hundreds of licenses from murky and poorly capitalized banks.