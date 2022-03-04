Russian Shelling Hits Power Unit at Key Ukrainian Nuclear Plant – Spokesman

Europe's largest nuclear power plant is on fire after an attack by Russian troops invading Ukraine, a plant spokesman said Friday. "As a result of shelling by Russian forces on the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant, a fire broke out," spokesman Andrei Tuz said in a video posted on the plant's Telegram account.

The plant's power unit had been hit, he added, as Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called for an immediate halt to fighting at the site. "Russian army is firing from all sides upon Zaporizhzhia NPP, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. Fire has already broke out," he tweeted, warning of potential nuclear disaster if the plant blew up. "Russians must IMMEDIATELY cease the fire, allow firefighters, establish a security zone!"

