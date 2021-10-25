Episode #1 The Crackdown

Alexei Navalny’s new home is around 100 kilometres from Moscow, at the end of a muddy path, on the outskirts of the small town of Pokrov. A year after his poisoning, the main opponent to Vladimir Putin lives in a high-security prison. His anti-corruption foundation is banned. Many of his allies are in exile, independent media are closing down and a ‘climate of fear’ reigns among his supporters.

With interviews of Konstantin Kotov, former activist and prisoner of Penal Colony 2; Ivan Pavlov, lawyer for Navalny foundations; Ekaterina Schulmann, political scientist; Piotr Tolstoy, vice-president of the State Duma; Armen Aramyan, journalist at student paper Doxa in Moscow.