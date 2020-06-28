Russia Mining Giant Reports Waste Spill at Arctic Plant

Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel said on Sunday it had stopped the discharge of wastewater from one of its Arctic facilities, one month after an unprecedented fuel leak nearby sparked a state of emergency.

The incident occurred at the Talnakh enrichment plant near the Arctic city of Norilsk, the company said, when liquids used to process minerals were "discharged from a reservoir."

"Measures were taken to stop" the removal of the liquid into nearby territory, the company said, adding that there was no threat of waste leaking.

A source in the Emergency Situations Ministry however told news agency RIA Novosti that the discharge of toxic substances could pose a threat to the nearby Kharayelakh river.

The Investigative Committee, which probes serious crimes, said it had received reports of "unauthorized dumping of liquid waste into the tundra" on the site of the facility and had opened an inquiry.