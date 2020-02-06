Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian TV Runs Conspiracy Theory Blaming Trump for Coronavirus

A Russian state television show has run a conspiracy theory that blames the coronavirus outbreak on none other than US President Donald Trump. According to the theory, Trump ordered the coronavirus' creation to target his rival China.
Read more about: Coronavirus , Trump

More videos

The truth is out there

Russian TV Runs Conspiracy Theory Blaming Trump for Coronavirus

A much more plausible theory than bats.
global epidemic

Coronavirus Update: Russia Acts to Curb Spread

The latest on Russia’s response to the coronavirus.
HOLY WEAPONS

Is Russia’s Church About to Ban Priests From Blessing Nukes?

Soon, you might not be able to get a priest's blessing for a weapon of mass destruction in Russia.
Generation Gulag

Love at First Sight | Generation Gulag: Galina Nelidova

One moment between Galina and a young Norwegian man led to five years in a Gulag labor camp.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

As the only remaining independent, English-language news source reporting from Russia, The Moscow Times plays a critical role in connecting Russia to the world.

Editorial decisions are made entirely by journalists in our newsroom, who adhere to the highest ethical standards. We fearlessly cover issues that are often considered off-limits or taboo in Russia, from domestic violence and LGBT issues to the climate crisis and a secretive nuclear blast that exposed unknowing doctors to radiation.

Please consider making a one-time donation — or better still a recurring donation — to The Moscow Times to help us continue producing vital, high-quality journalism about the world's largest country.