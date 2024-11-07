Toll From Russian Attack on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Rises to 4 – Official

The toll from a Russian strike on the Ukrainian frontline city of Zaporizhzhia has risen to four, while two people were killed in a separate attack in the Donetsk region, officials said.
Russian forces have stepped up their attacks in Zaporizhzhia in recent days and are making rapid advances in the industrial territory of Donetsk, both of which the Kremlin says are Russian territory.
"The death toll as a result of Russia's strikes on Zaporizhzhia has risen to four. Eighteen people were wounded," the emergency services said in a statement on social media.
Officials said earlier that a hospital had been damaged in Zaporizhzhia, which had a pre-war population of more than 700,000 people and lies around 35 kilometers from the nearest Russian positions.
The strikes later in the Donetsk region killed two people and wounded five more in the village of Mykolaivka, the region's Governor Vadym Filashkin announced on social media.
"One of the shells hit a five-story building and four buildings nearby were damaged," he wrote on social media.
He posted a photo of a Soviet-era residential building on fire, dozens of its windows blown out with debris littering the ground beneath it.
