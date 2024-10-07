Ukraine Says Hit Oil Facility in Occupied Crimea

Ukraine said Monday its forces had struck an oil terminal overnight on the Crimean peninsula — controlled by Moscow since 2014 — in Kyiv's latest attack on Russian-controlled energy facilities.

Kyiv has ramped up strikes targeting Russia's energy sector in recent months aiming to dent revenues used by Moscow to fund its invasion, now grinding through its third year.

"At night, a successful strike was carried out on the enemy's offshore oil terminal in temporarily occupied Feodosia, Crimea," the Ukrainian military said in a post on social media.

Russian-installed authorities in Crimea said a fire had broken out at an oil depot in the Black Sea port town of some 70,000 people and that there were no casualties.