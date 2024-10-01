Russian Strike on Kherson Kills 7

A Russian strike on the center of the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson killed seven people on Tuesday, the regional prosecutor's office said.
Video published by the region's governor showed debris and broken glass strewn around a market, while several bodies lay on the pavement.
"Around 9:00 am... Russian forces struck the center of Kherson, allegedly with artillery," the prosecutor's office of the Kherson region said on Telegram.
"The shelling took place near a local market and a public transport stop. Thus far, we know that seven civilians — three women and four men — have been killed," it added.
The city of Kherson lies on the western bank of the Dnipro River, a de-facto front line between Russian forces in the east and Ukrainian forces in the west.
Russian forces withdrew from the city in November 2022 — retreating to the other side of the Dnipro — but have kept up intense shelling since then.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.