Russian Strike on Ukrainian Supermarket Kills 2, Wounds 17

By AFP
t.me/VadymFilashkin

A Russian strike on a supermarket in eastern Ukraine's partially occupied Donetsk region on Friday killed two people and injured 17 others, the local governor said.

The supermarket is located in the town of Kostyantynivka, which lies around 13 kilometers (eight miles) from the nearest Russian troop positions and faces almost daily strikes.

"Two dead and 17 wounded. This is the latest information on the attack on Kostyantynivka," Donetsk region Governor Vadym Filashkin said. "The search and rescue operation at the scene continues." 

AFP journalists saw dozens of people fleeing as police officers warned of a potential second strike. Plumes of black smoke rose from the building and police cordoned off nearby streets.

Filashkin said Russian forces had shelled the town with artillery, calling it "another targeted attack on a crowded place."

The strike comes one day after two civilians were killed in the same town, according to the governor's daily updates.

