Former Russian Deputy Defense Minister Bulgakov Arrested on Corruption Charges

General Dmitry Bulgakov. Russian Defense Ministry

Former Deputy Defense Minister Dmitry Bulgakov has been arrested on corruption charges, Russian investigators announced on Friday, saying that the army general was placed in pretrial detention in Moscow.

This is a developing story.

out with the old

A Timeline of Russia’s Defense Ministry Purge

Several senior Defense Ministry officials have been arrested in recent months on various charges ranging from bribery to abuse of power.
3 Min read
corruption scheme

Ex-Russian Military Construction Head Arrested for Abuse of Power – Kommersant

The reported arrest comes just months after a larger shake-up in the Russian military, which saw the removal of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.
2 Min read
corruption charges

Moscow Court Extends Detention of Ex-Deputy Defense Minister Ivanov

A judge ruled to hold Timur Ivanov in police custody until Sept. 23, exactly five months after his arrest — the first in a subsequent military crackdown...
2 Min read
military crackdown

Deputy Chief of Russia’s General Staff Arrested for Bribery

Lieutenant-General Vadim Shamarin is the third senior-ranking officer to face fraud-related criminal charges over the past month.
2 Min read