Closing Arguments Begin in Evan Gershkovich’s Espionage Trial

Closing arguments in Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich’s closed espionage trial began on Friday, with the possibility of a final verdict being announced later in the day or at some date in the near future.

A court spokesperson told journalists and supporters waiting outside the Sverdlovsk Regional Court that “the judge has entered the courtroom. The closing arguments have begun,” according to AFP.

A judge had earlier agreed to resume hearings this week — instead of the originally scheduled date of Aug. 13 — after the U.S. journalist’s defense team requested that the date be moved up. The trial, which has been closed to the media, began in late June.

After resuming proceedings on Thursday, the Sverdlovsk Regional Court announced that closing arguments would be heard the next day.