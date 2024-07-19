Closing Arguments Begin in Evan Gershkovich’s Espionage Trial

Closing arguments in Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich’s closed espionage trial began on Friday, with the possibility of a final verdict being announced later in the day or at some date in the near future.
A court spokesperson told journalists and supporters waiting outside the Sverdlovsk Regional Court that “the judge has entered the courtroom. The closing arguments have begun,” according to AFP.
A judge had earlier agreed to resume hearings this week — instead of the originally scheduled date of Aug. 13 — after the U.S. journalist’s defense team requested that the date be moved up. The trial, which has been closed to the media, began in late June.
After resuming proceedings on Thursday, the Sverdlovsk Regional Court announced that closing arguments would be heard the next day.
The Wall Street Journal correspondent and former reporter for The Moscow Times became the first Western journalist to be arrested in Russia on spying charges since the Cold War after he was detained during a reporting trip in March 2023.
The United States considers Gershkovich to be “wrongfully detained,” meaning it effectively regards him as a political hostage. So, too, has The Wall Street Journal slammed the accusations of espionage as “bogus.”
The Kremlin claims to have caught the journalist “red-handed” but has otherwise not made any details of his case public. Russia’s prosecutor general last month accused Gershkovich of working for the CIA and “collecting secret information” about tank maker Uralvagonzavod in the Sverdlovsk region where he was arrested.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested he is open to a prisoner exchange with the United States involving Gershkovich. After the trial opened last month, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said U.S. officials “should still seriously consider the signals that they in Washington received through the relevant channels.”
If found guilty of espionage, Gershkovich faces up to 20 years in a penal colony.
AFP contributed reporting.
… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.
Remind me later.