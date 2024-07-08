At Least 5 Killed in Kyiv as Ukrainian Cities Attacked by Russian Missiles

At least five people were reported killed in Russian missile strikes targeting Kyiv on Monday, the head of the city's military administration said.
"As of this minute, five people have been reported killed. The information is being updated," Sergiy Popko said on Telegram.
Russian forces launched dozens of missiles targeting several Ukrainian cities, President Volodymyr Zelensky said, as the capital faced a rare day-time aerial attack.
"Russian terrorists once again massively attacked Ukraine with missiles. Different cities: Kyiv, Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih, Sloviansk, Kramatorsk. More than 40 missiles of various types. Residential buildings, infrastructure and a children's hospital were damaged," he said.
