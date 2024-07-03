Putin Arrives in Kazakhstan for Shanghai Alliance Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Kazakhstan, the Kremlin said Wednesday, where he will attend a meeting of Shanghai alliance nations in the capital Astana.
The nine-member Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which encompasses a vast stretch of the globe from Moscow to Beijing, includes around half the world's population.
Its permanent members are this year's host Kazakhstan, India, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and, as of last year, Iran.
This year, Belarus is expected to join after being told at 2023's SCO summit, hosted virtually by India, that it would become a member.
"On July 3-4, the leaders of the SCO member countries will discuss the state and prospects for further deepening multifaceted cooperation within the organization and improving its activities," the Kremlin said in a statement, adding Putin planned to meet bilaterally with a number of leaders at the summit.
