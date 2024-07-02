Hungary's Orban Visits Ukraine With Aid Tensions Running High

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Ukraine on Tuesday for a surprise visit to the war-torn country by the EU and NATO's most vocal critic of Western support for Kyiv.

Orban has not visited Kyiv since Russia invaded in February 2022 and has publicly hit out at Europe's financial and military aid, temporarily blocking a 50-billion euro ($53.5 billion) aid package for weeks.

The nationalist leader, in power since 2010, has also blasted Brussels' move to open formal membership talks with Kyiv — though he abstained rather than vetoing it — and has been accused of maintaining warm relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Orban met Putin in October 2023 in a regional summit in Beijing, becoming the first EU leader to do so since the start of the war.

Hungary openly opposes sanctions on Russia, though has so far only sought to hold up the EU's measures, not outright block them.

"The most important topic of discussion is the possibility of building peace," Orban's press secretary Bertalan Havasi told national news agency MTI, announcing the visit on Tuesday.

He also said Orban and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky would discuss bilateral relations.

The visit to Ukraine comes the day after Hungary took over the EU's rotating presidency for the next six months, a position which gives the central European state sway over the bloc's agenda and priorities for the rest of the year.

On Monday, Zelensky said he wished Hungary "effectiveness in promoting our shared European values, goals and interests."

"While advancing on its path to the EU, Ukraine is ready to contribute to these efforts and strengthen our Europe," Zelensky said.

Despite sharing a border with Ukraine, Hungary has also taken in significantly fewer refugees than most EU members.