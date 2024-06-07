Support The Moscow Times!
Three Killed by Strike on Russian-Held Ukrainian City

An apartment building in Luhansk suffers damage from a Ukrainian military strike. Alexander Reka /T ASS

A missile attack on the Russian-controlled city of Luhansk in eastern Ukraine on Friday killed three people and injured over 30, Russian officials said.

The eastern Luhansk region is almost entirely under Russian control. Moscow claimed to have annexed it in 2022.

The main city, also called Lugansk, came under a "massive" missile attack, according to its Russia-appointed leader, Leonid Pasechnik.

The emergency situations ministry said a section of an apartment block had collapsed killing three people. Rescuers managed to pull seven survivors from the rubble.

It posted images of a five-story block of flats with the facade ripped open from the roof to the ground and a deep crater in the ground.

The regional government said on Telegram that 35 people were injured including three children aged 8 to 16, citing the regional health ministry.

Of these, "five people are in a serious state," said regional health minister Nataliya Pashchenko.

Pasechnik said on Telegram that "Ukrainian nationalists in the daytime launched a massive attack on the civilian infrastructure of Luhansk."

"In one multi-story block, a section has entirely collapsed. There are people under the ruins. Rescuers are working to free them," Pasechnik said.

Rescuers carried out one elderly casualty on a stretcher, footage posted by the emergency ministry showed.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukraine "deliberately fired five U.S.-made ATACMS missiles at residential districts" of the city.

The ministry said Russian air defenses shot down four U.S.-origin missiles. One missile struck two blocks of flats, they said.

Read more about: Luhansk , Ukraine war

