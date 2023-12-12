Ukraine Opens Investigation Into Hacking Attack, Says Suspects Russia

Kyiv's security service said it was probing an attack that led to large-scale failures in the services of Ukrainian mobile operator Kyivstar on Tuesday, suspecting Russia could be behind it.

"The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has opened criminal proceedings into a cyber attack on one of the national mobile operators, Kyivstar," the SBU said.

"One of the versions currently being investigated is that the special services of the Russian Federation may be behind this hacker attack."

This story is developing.