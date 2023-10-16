Putin Warns on Gaza Toll After Talks with Mideast Leaders

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the civilian toll in Gaza could see a "catastrophic increase" and warned of the risk of a regional war, after talking to Iranian and Arab leaders on Monday.

Russia has repeatedly called for talks on ending the conflict, which has strained relations with long-time partner Israel and complicated ties with Iran, which backs the militant group Hamas.

The Kremlin said Putin had spoken to his Syrian, Egyptian and Iranian counterparts as well as Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas.

Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said Putin would also speak to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Kremlin statement said Putin had voiced concern in his calls about "a catastrophic increase in the number of civilian victims and the aggravation of a humanitarian crisis in Gaza."

All the leaders called for "an immediate ceasefire and the establishment of a humanitarian truce to provide urgent assistance to those in need," it said.