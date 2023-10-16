Putin to Call Israeli, Arab Leaders as Gaza Fears Grow

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to call Israeli and Arab leaders on Monday, his adviser said, amid Russian fears Israel's Gaza offensive could trigger wider conflict in the region.

Russia has repeatedly called for talks on ending the conflict, which has strained relations with long-time partner Israel and complicated ties with Iran, which backs the militant group Hamas.

"The president has already spoken to the president of Syria and the president of Iran," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying by the Interfax news agency.

"During the day there will be more phone calls with the presidents of Egypt — Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Palestine — Mahmud Abbas, as well as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu," Ushakov said.