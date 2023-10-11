3 Injured in Moscow Metro Collision

A train operator and at least two passengers were injured when two metro cars collided in southeastern Moscow early Wednesday, according to local authorities and state media.
“A train without passengers was being transferred to the depot when it rolled into a train waiting at the Pechatniki metro station,” Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on the messaging app Telegram.
Video shared on social media showed the aftermath of the collision, with metro car windows shattered and passengers running from the crash.
Sobyanin said no passengers were “seriously” injured, while medics were providing assistance to the injured train operator, who was reportedly “squeezed” between the two trains.
The state-run TASS news agency, citing emergency workers, later reported that a female passenger was also hurt in the incident, bringing the total number of injured people to three.
Video published by the state broadcaster Ren TV showed emergency crews attempting to rescue the train operator.
Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said it had rescued the train operator and shared a video of paramedics pushing a man on a stretcher.
Authorities said an unspecified technical malfunction may have caused the train crash.