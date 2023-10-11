Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

3 Injured in Moscow Metro Collision

Images from Wednesday's metro collision. Social media

A train operator and at least two passengers were injured when two metro cars collided in southeastern Moscow early Wednesday, according to local authorities and state media.

“A train without passengers was being transferred to the depot when it rolled into a train waiting at the Pechatniki metro station,” Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on the messaging app Telegram.

Video shared on social media showed the aftermath of the collision, with metro car windows shattered and passengers running from the crash. 

Sobyanin said no passengers were “seriously” injured, while medics were providing assistance to the injured train operator, who was reportedly “squeezed” between the two trains.

The state-run TASS news agency, citing emergency workers, later reported that a female passenger was also hurt in the incident, bringing the total number of injured people to three.

Video published by the state broadcaster Ren TV showed emergency crews attempting to rescue the train operator.

Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said it had rescued the train operator and shared a video of paramedics pushing a man on a stretcher. 

Authorities said an unspecified technical malfunction may have caused the train crash.

Read more about: Metro , Moscow , Accident

Read more

NO CARD, No cash? No problem

Moscow Metro Introduces ‘World’s First’ Pay-by-Face System

The system, named "Face Pay," has been fitted at special turnstiles across the Russian capital’s more than 240 metro stations.
multilingual metro

Moscow Metro Adds Tajik, Uzbek Language Signs in Migrant Centers

“Our task is to make the metro clear and comfortable for different passengers,” Moscow’s transportation department said.
hands off

Stop Touching Metro Sculptures for Luck, Moscow Metro Urges Riders

“We promise that the statues will be grateful and all your wishes will come true,” Moscow's Transport Department said.
time machine

From the Archive: The 1990s Moscow Metro, in Photos

Even the Moscow metro isn't immune to a dose of 90s nostalgia.