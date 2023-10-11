3 Injured in Moscow Metro Collision

A train operator and at least two passengers were injured when two metro cars collided in southeastern Moscow early Wednesday, according to local authorities and state media.

“A train without passengers was being transferred to the depot when it rolled into a train waiting at the Pechatniki metro station,” Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on the messaging app Telegram.

Video shared on social media showed the aftermath of the collision, with metro car windows shattered and passengers running from the crash.

Sobyanin said no passengers were “seriously” injured, while medics were providing assistance to the injured train operator, who was reportedly “squeezed” between the two trains.