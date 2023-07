President Vladimir Putin on Thursday promised to send up to 50,000 tonnes of free grain supplies to six African countries as he opened a Russia-Africa summit in his native St. Petersburg.

"In the coming months we will be able to ensure free supplies of 25,000 to 50,000 tons of grain to Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, Central African Republic and Eritrea," he said in a speech.

This story is being updated.