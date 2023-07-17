Traffic on Crimea Bridge Halted After 'Emergency' – Officials

Traffic along the Russian-built bridge linking annexed Crimea to Russia's Krasnodar region has been halted following an "emergency," officials and state media said early Monday.

The bridge serves as a vital link for transporting supplies to Russian soldiers in Ukraine.

"Traffic was stopped on the Crimean bridge: an emergency occurred in the area of the 145th pillar from the Krasnodar Territory," the Russia-installed governor of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

The roadway on the Crimea side of the bridge had been "damaged," Russia's transport ministry said on Telegram, without giving details on what caused the damage.

"Law enforcement agencies and all relevant services are working... measures are being taken to handle the situation," Aksyonov, said.

He did not provide any other details.