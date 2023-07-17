Traffic on Crimea Bridge Halted After 'Emergency' – Officials

Traffic along the Russian-built bridge linking annexed Crimea to Russia's Krasnodar region has been halted following an "emergency," officials and state media said early Monday.
The bridge serves as a vital link for transporting supplies to Russian soldiers in Ukraine.
"Traffic was stopped on the Crimean bridge: an emergency occurred in the area of the 145th pillar from the Krasnodar Territory," the Russia-installed governor of Crimea Sergei Aksyonov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
The roadway on the Crimea side of the bridge had been "damaged," Russia's transport ministry said on Telegram, without giving details on what caused the damage.
"Law enforcement agencies and all relevant services are working... measures are being taken to handle the situation," Aksyonov, said.
He did not provide any other details.
Russia's RIA Novosti news agency quoted the authorities in Krasnodar as saying traffic was backed up to around 3 kilometers from the entrance of the bridge, without specifying which side.
One child was injured in the "emergency" on the bridge, Krasnodar authorities cited the local health ministry as saying.
The governor of southwestern Russia’s Belgorod region said a couple from his region was killed and their daughter injured in the Crimean bridge incident.
Pro-war bloggers and Russian media reported that two explosions hit the bridge early Monday, but these reports could not immediately be confirmed.
Ferry services between Crimea and mainland Russia had been stopped, the state-run TASS news agency cited local authorities as saying.
The movement of trains to Crimea "may be changed" due to the emergency, the Grand Service Express said, according to TASS.
In October, the bridge — which was personally inaugurated by Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018 — was partially destroyed in a blast that killed three people. Moscow blamed Kyiv for the attack.
The peninsula has been regularly hit by strikes and attacks targeting Russian-installed officials over recent months that Moscow has blamed on Kyiv.