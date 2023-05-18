Russian Police Raid Opposition Politicians’ Homes

Russian police staged new raids in the homes of local politicians over alleged ties to a pro-Ukraine former lawmaker accused of spreading “fake news” about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, state media reported early Thursday.

The raids mark at least the fourth wave of mass searches linked to Ilya Ponomaryov since Russian authorities ordered the vocal war critic's arrest in absentia last summer.

The raids took place in at least five Russian regions, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency said, citing an unnamed source in the security agencies.

The source named Moscow State University (MSU) professor Mikhail Lobanov and former Moscow municipal deputy Galina Filchenko, a member of the pro-democratic party Yabloko, as the targets.

Media outlets with purported links to Russia’s law enforcement agencies also identified fellow Yabloko member Nodari Khananashvili as having been raided.

The independent police-monitoring website OVD-Info said police also searched the home of Alexander Kalinin, the chief editor of the St. Petersburg-based publication Ladoga.

Video footage published by RIA Novosti showed masked agents prying open MSU professor Mikhail Lobanov’s entrance door and shoving his head on the floor.