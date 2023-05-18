Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Police Raid Opposition Politicians’ Homes

Former deputy of the Russian State Duma Ilya Ponomarev. Serg Glovn via ZUMA Wire / TASS

Russian police staged new raids in the homes of local politicians over alleged ties to a pro-Ukraine former lawmaker accused of spreading “fake news” about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, state media reported early Thursday.

The raids mark at least the fourth wave of mass searches linked to Ilya Ponomaryov since Russian authorities ordered the vocal war critic's arrest in absentia last summer. 

The raids took place in at least five Russian regions, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency said, citing an unnamed source in the security agencies.

The source named Moscow State University (MSU) professor Mikhail Lobanov and former Moscow municipal deputy Galina Filchenko, a member of the pro-democratic party Yabloko, as the targets.

Media outlets with purported links to Russia’s law enforcement agencies also identified fellow Yabloko member Nodari Khananashvili as having been raided. 

The independent police-monitoring website OVD-Info said police also searched the home of Alexander Kalinin, the chief editor of the St. Petersburg-based publication Ladoga.

Video footage published by RIA Novosti showed masked agents prying open MSU professor Mikhail Lobanov’s entrance door and shoving his head on the floor.

Lobanov ran as a candidate for the Communist Party in Russia's 2021 parliamentary elections. 

He was last targeted in a wave of police raids in December 2022 and sentenced to 15 days in jail on misdemeanor charges of disobeying police orders.

Ponomaryov, a former deputy in the lower house of parliament, the State Duma, has been living in exile in Kyiv since 2016 and denies any links to the targets of Thursday’s raids.

Lobanov’s Telegram channel also denied having links with Ponomaryov.

“Mikhail is not acquainted and has no contacts whatsoever with Ponomaryov, the criminal case against whom is used by the security agents to legalize the raids,” Lobanov’s Telegram channel wrote.

Ponomaryov was the only Duma member to vote against Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

He faces up to 10 years in prison on accusations of spreading “fake news” about the Russian army.

