Russia Detains Suspect in War Blogger’s Bomb Killing

Russian authorities said Monday they have detained a suspect in a St. Petersburg bomb blast that killed a leading military blogger and injured dozens of others.
Military correspondent Vladlen Tatarsky, 40, whose real name was Maxim Fomin, died Sunday and 32 others were wounded when an explosion ripped through a cafe in the center of Russia’s second-largest city.
Russia's Investigative Committee, which opened a criminal murder case shortly after the explosion, said Monday that a St. Petersburg woman, Daria Trepova, 26, had been detained in connection with Tatarsky’s death.
Trepova’s name had appeared in the Interior Ministry's database of wanted persons on unspecified charges earlier Monday.
The state-run TASS news agency quoted a law enforcement source as saying the blast was "caused by an improvised explosive device hidden inside a statue given to Tatarsky as a gift."
A video showed Tatarsky placing the statue on a table next to him, with eyewitnesses saying the bomb detonated five minutes later.
St. Petersburg-based media posted footage Monday showing a makeshift memorial outside the crime scene.
Russia's Foreign Ministry paid tribute to Tatarsky on Sunday, saying he was among the "defenders of the truth" and lashing out at Western governments for failing to react to the attack.
"Russian journalists constantly feel the threat of reprisals from the Kyiv regime," spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Telegram, apparently blaming Ukraine for the killing.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak called the St. Petersburg cafe bomb blast an act of "domestic terrorism."
Wagner mercenary group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin, who said he had rented out his cafe where the deadly explosion occurred to a pro-war group called Cyber Front Z, ruled out Ukraine's role in the attack.
“I wouldn’t blame the Kyiv regime for these actions. I think that it's the actions of a group of radicals who are unlikely government-related,” Prigozhin said through his press service.
Tatarsky, 40, came from the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, which Russia claims to have annexed and which is currently mostly controlled by Russian troops.
The fervent supporter of Russia's military campaign in Ukraine has more than half a million followers on the Telegram messaging app.
Tatarsky became known to a wider audience after vowing to "kill everyone, rob everyone we need to" in a video from a Kremlin ceremony proclaiming Russia's annexation of four partially held Ukrainian regions in September 2022. The move was rejected by most of the international community as illegal.
