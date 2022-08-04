Russian Prosecutors Seek 9.5-Year Sentence for U.S. Basketball Star Griner

Russian prosecutors have asked for U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner to be sentenced to 9.5 years in a penal colony, the state-run TASS news agency reported from the courtroom Thursday as the high-profile trial nears its end.

The two-time Olympic champion was arrested on drug smuggling charges on Feb. 17 after officers found cannabis vape cartridges in her luggage at a Moscow airport, putting her at the center of the diplomatic fallout between Russia and the United States over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

While Griner, 31, pleaded guilty to the charges last month in hopes of receiving a more lenient sentence, the prosecution's demand nears the maximum punishment of 10 years in prison.

Prosecutor Nikolay Vlasenko said Griner "deliberately" proceeded through the green corridor at customs and stated she had nothing to declare "in order to conceal" the substance.

The prosecutor also asked for Griner to pay a fine of 1 million rubles ($16,590).

Griner walked into the courtroom in handcuffs, escorted by several law enforcement officers and a police dog.

Standing inside a cage for defendants before the start of the hearing, she held up a photo of herself with teammates from the Russian club she plays for.

Her lawyer Maria Blagovolina told the court Griner was "an icon for many people" and "was brave" to admit her guilt.

She added that the amount of substance brought in by the athlete was "just over" the allowed amount.

Blagovolina asked the court to acquit Griner or consider a more lenient sentence if she is found guilty.

“I would ask the court to acquit my client, but if the court finds it impossible, then I consider it necessary to choose a punishment while taking into account Griner’s personality and the role she played in the development of Russian basketball,” Interfax quoted Blagovolina as saying.

Griner echoed her lawyer’s plea in her final statement, calling her actions “an honest mistake” and saying that she too hopes for a lenient decision that won’t dramatically alter the course of her life.

“I know everybody keeps talking about political pawn and politics but I hope this is far from this courtroom,” journalist Mary Ilyushina quoted Griner as saying.