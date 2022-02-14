Russian Skater Valieva Cleared to Continue at Olympics, Sports Court Rules

It is used to treat angina and vertigo but is on WADA's prohibited list because it can increase blood flow efficiency and help endurance.

But it took six weeks for the result of the test to be processed by a WADA-accredited laboratory in Stockholm.

The Russian anti-doping agency (RUSADA) was notified of the positive test result on Feb. 8 and suspended Valieva, but she successfully appealed and the ban was lifted.

The day before, she had helped Russia win team gold, producing a dazzling performance as she became the first woman to land a quadruple jump in Olympic competition.

The medals ceremony for that competition was canceled while the Valieva case raged in the background.

Speaking before CAS released its decision, the IOC said Monday the medals for the team competition would "probably not" be awarded during these Games — and that the court's decision would only mean Valieva had the green light to continue competing, it did not mean she was cleared of doping.

The issue of the team competition "will not be probably sorted out during these Games and it's something that's regrettable but we have to follow the process of CAS and the legal process," IOC spokesman Mark Adams said.

"It's a dilemma we are all in and it's something we're not happy with.

"All the other issues will have to be discussed further into the Games and that will include the presentation of the medals to the teams."

The case has raised a string of questions, not least why it took six weeks for the test to be processed.

RUSADA has said it was informed that the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases at the start of the year was the reason for the delay.

The other burning question in the case is the welfare of the girl at the midst of the latest Russian doping scandal to rock recent Olympics.

The IOC has urged WADA to investigate Valieva's entourage, which includes highly successful coach Eteri Tutberidze.

CAS' decision will be intensely scrutinized as Russia is already under sanctions for a massive state-sponsored doping program that reached its peak at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics.

As a result, Russians are competing in Beijing under the flag of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC).

The Russian flag cannot be displayed at the Games or on the team's clothing and the national anthem cannot be played.