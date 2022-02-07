Pro-Kremlin Youth Group Wants to Save Russian Literature

Feb. 7, 2002 — They have persuaded thousands of teenagers to wear T-shirts of a grinning President Vladimir Putin. They have helped save the lives of tens of would-be fighting bulls in Moscow. And now the ardent members of the pro-Kremlin Moving Together youth group want to save Russian literature. Again.

After attempting last month to persuade the country's readers to exchange their modern novels and thrillers for the works of famous Soviet-era writer Boris Vasilyev, Moving Together has launched a second book-swap drive.

In return for throwing away books by contemporary literary stars such as Viktor Pelevin and Boris Sorokin -- and the not-so-modern Karl Marx -- readers will receive a compilation book containing works by Nobel Prize-winning author Ivan Bunin, Anton Chekhov, Nikolai Leskov and Alexander Kuprin.

Ten thousand compilation books have been printed for the campaign.

All the books sent by readers to Moving Together will be stamped with the words "Return to Author" and forwarded to their progenitors in the hope that the extra mail may induce a creative breakthrough.

"Our idea is that it must force authors to think about what is going on in our literature and culture," reads a Moving Together mission statement.

At a news conference Wednesday to kick off the new drive, Moving Together leader Vasily Yakemenko dismissed Sorokin's books as "pornographic literature" and Pelevin's ouevre as "meaningless and narcotic."

By contrast, the authors chosen for the compilation book "continue the tradition of classic Russian literature opening to readers the world of genuine human feeling," Yakemenko said.

Pelevin, a winner of the Russian Booker Prize, has received much praise at home and abroad for his novels, while Sorokin is also a widely respected modernist writer.

Foreign authors will not be on the blacklist, Yakemenko said, when asked whether other well-known modern writers such as Jorge Luis Borges would be included. "Borges is not a native author," he said. "[He] did not make that list. He is not harmful to our motherland."

Second time around, it looks as if Moving Together has deliberately chosen deceased authors to represent its ideal of Russian literature after the last book swap ended embarrassingly with Vasilyev, whose books the group was handing out, distancing himself from the campaign.

The most obvious potential glitch in the campaign is that the blacklisted Marx has no current mailing address.

Workers at Highgate Cemetery need not worry, however, that thousands of the communist writer's weighty tomes will find their way to his last resting place in North London. Instead, Moving Together insists that his scribblings will be sent to the German town of Chemnitz, formerly known as Karl-Marx-Stadt.

Last year, Moving Together held protests that led to the cancellation of a planned bullfight in Moscow. It also invited thousands of teenagers to Moscow to commemorate the one-year anniversary of Putin's inauguration as president.

The book exchange will take place at 56/4 Zemlyanoi Val (915 77 68) from Feb. 6 to 12. Please note Pelevin's typically slim novels have been penalized, and two must be donated to receive a book in return.