Tally of Medals for Russian Athletes

Russian athletes are competing in the Tokyo Olympics under a neutral Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) flag due to a ban stemming from state-sponsored doping violations.

The ROC is currently in third place overall, with 15 gold medals, 21 silver medals and 19 bronze medals, totaling 55 medals so far.

Here’s a running list of medals they’ve won so far:

Aug. 5

Boxing

— Gold men's featherweight for Albert Batyrgaziev, 23.

— Bronze men's middleweight for Gleb Bakshi, 25.

Aug. 4

Artistic Swimming

— Gold in women's duet free routine for Svetlana Romashina and Svetlana Kolesnichenko, 31 and 27.

Aug. 3

Gymnastics

— Bronze men's horizontal bar for Nikita Nagornyy, 24.

Wrestling

— Gold men's Greco-Roman 97kg for Musa Evloev, 28.

Aug. 2

Shooting

— Silver men's 50m rifle three positions for Sergey Kamenskiy, 33.

Gymnastics

— Bronze women's floor for Angelina Melinkova, 21.

— Silver men's vault for Denis Ablyazin, 28.

Cycling

— Bronze women's team sprint for ROC.

Wrestling

— Bronze men's Greco-Roman 60kg for Sergey Emelin, 26.

— Bronze men's Greco-Roman 130kg for Sergey Semenov, 25.

Aug. 1

Boxing

— Bronze light heavyweight for Imam Khataev, 26.

— Bronze welterweight for Andrey Zamkovoy, 34.

Tennis

— Gold mixed doubles for Andrey Rublev, 23 and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, 30.

— Silver men's singles for Karen Kanchanov, 25.

— Silver mixed doubles for Aslan Karatsev, 27 and Elena Vesnina, 35.

Fencing

— Silver men's team foil for ROC.

Gymnastics

— Silver women's uneven bars for Anastasia Illiankova, 20.

July 31

Shooting

— Bronze women's 50m rifle for Yulia Karimova, 27.

— Silver women's 50m rifle for Yulia Zykova, 25.

Fencing

— Gold women's team sabre for ROC.

July 30

Swimming

— Silver men's 4 x 200m freestyle relay for ROC.

Judo

— Bronze men's +100kg for Tamerlan Bashev, 25.

Fencing

— Silver men's epee team for ROC.

Archery

— Silver women's individual for Elena Osipova, 28.

Rowing

— Silver women's single sculls for Haanna Prakatsen, 28.

Shooting

— Gold women's 25m pistol for Vitalina Batsarashkina, 24.

July 29

Gymnastics:

— Bronze women's artistic all-round for Angelina Melnikova, 21.

Rowing:

— Silver women's pair for ROC; Elena Oriabinskaia, 27 and Vasilia Stepanova, 28.

Judo:

— Bronze men's ~100 kg for Niiaz Iliasov, 25.

Fencing:

— Gold women's team foil for ROC.

Swimming:

— Gold men's 200m backstroke for Evgeny Rylov, 24.

July 28

Judo:

— Bronze women's ~70 kg for Madina Taimazova, 22.

Basketball

— Silver men's 3v3 basketball for ROC.

— Silver women's 3v3 basketball for ROC.

Swimming:

— Bronze 100m freestyle for Kliment Kolesnikov, 21.

Gymnastics:

— Bronze men's artistic gymnastics for Nikita Nagornyy, 24.

July 27

Swimming

— Gold men’s 100 meters backstroke for Evgeny Rylov, 24.

— Silver men’s 100m backstroke for Kliment Kolesnikov, 21.

Gymnastics

— Gold women's artistic gymnastics team finals for ROC.

Taekwondo

— Gold men’s +80 kilograms for Larin Vladislav, 25.

Shooting

— Silver mixed 10m air pistol for ROC.

— Bronze mixed 10m air rifle for ROC.

July 26

Taekwondo

— Gold men’s 80 kilograms for Maksim Khramtsov, 23.

Fencing

— Gold women’s sabre individual for Sofia Pozdniakova, 24.

— Silver women’s sabre individual for Sofya Velikaya, 36.

Diving

— Bronze men’s synchronized 10m platform.

Gymnastics

— Gold men's artistic gymnastics team finals for ROC.

July 25

Shooting

— Gold women’s 10m air pistol for Vitalina Batsaraskina, 24.

Archery

— Silver women’s team archery for ROC.

Fencing

— Bronze women’s foil individual for Larisa Korobeynikova, 34.

— Silver women’s foil individual for Inna Deriglazova, 31.

Taekwondo

— Silver women’s 57kg for Tayiana Minina.

July 24

Shooting

— Silver women’s 10m air rifle for Anastasiia Galashina, 24.

Taekwondo

— Bronze men’s 58kg for Mikhail Artamonov, 24.