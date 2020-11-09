Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Soldier Suspected of Killing 3 at Base Detained

By AFP
Updated:
Kirill Kukhmar / TASS

A Russian soldier suspected of killing three of his colleagues using an axe and a gun at a military base has been detained after a huge manhunt, officials said.

The suspect "has been detained by law enforcement agencies," the military said in a statement carried by the state news agency TASS.

He was now being interrogated, it added.

The 20-year-old soldier identified as private Anton Makarov was detained following a massive manhunt.

More than 100 members of the National Guard as well as drones had taken part in the search operation, a spokesman said.

Investigators said Makarov attacked an officer at the Baltimore military airfield near the city of Voronezh at 5:30 a.m. (02:30 GMT).

Voronezh is located more than 500 kilometers (310 miles) south of Moscow.

"In order to get hold of a service weapon Makarov killed an officer with an axe," the Investigative Committee, which probes serious crimes, said in a statement. 

He then started shooting his fellow servicemen, killing two and wounding one, the statement said.

An unidentified source told the Interfax news agency that the shooting started when an altercation broke out between the soldier and an officer during an inspection.

The soldier "grabbed a handgun" from the officer's holster and fired, Interfax reported.

Russia's Western Military District however denied that a conflict had taken place.

Shootings at military bases in Russia are not uncommon and rights groups have sounded the alarm over brutal hazing rituals that were routine in the 1990s but have improved in recent years.

Read more about: Military

Read more

ARCTIC FRONTIER

Russia Plans to Set Up Arctic Air Defense 'Dome' With S-400 Missiles

Russia aims to arm all of the Northern Fleet's Arctic divisions with S-400 missile batteries.
Syria talks

Russia Will Send a Further 276 Military Staff and 33 Units of Military Hardware to Syria

Russian military police started deploying on Syria's northeast border under a deal with Turkey to drive Kurdish fighters from the region.
Old Friends

Russia Sends S-400 Missile Defense Systems to Serbia for Drill

Russia counts the Serbian government among its allies.
Syrian Conflict

Russian Troops Overtake Former U.S. Base in Northern Syria

Three Russian military helicopters have landed in the Tabqa military airfield in northern Syria, which U.S. forces abandoned earlier this month.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.