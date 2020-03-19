Support The Moscow Times!
Russia’s Coronavirus Count Jumps 35% to 199

The number of coronavirus cases has continued to rise in the past week despite officials' claims that the situation is "under control." Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

Russia reported 52 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the total number of infections to 199 and marking a 35% jump in cases in the past 24 hours.

The news comes as Russia confirmed its first coronavirus-related death, a 79-year-old woman who had pre-existing health conditions.

The new cases are spread across 23 Russian regions, the consumer protection watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said. The watchdog said that there have been zero deaths directly caused by coronavirus.

The bulk of Russia’s coronavirus cases are in Moscow, with 98 people infected there.

This story is being updated.

