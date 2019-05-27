Jailed Russian’s Death Reignites Prison Torture Claims

The death of an inmate in a Russian prison has sparked allegations of torture, while prison officials claim that he had died by suicide. Several leaked videos of prisoners’ abuse in Yaroslavl region have led to mass outcry over torture, nationwide inspections and dozens of legal cases over the past year.

Alexei Sidyakin, who was sentenced in 2018 to three years behind bars for calling in bomb threats, died at age 29 in a Yaroslavl detention center north of Moscow on Friday. Prison officials allegedly pressured doctors not to document the numerous signs of torture on Sidyakin’s body, the Gulagu.net prisoners' rights project said Sunday, citing doctors and his family members. An unidentified source within the detention center’s administration accused its leaders and other staffers of destroying evidence of “Sidyakin’s de facto murder,” Gulagu.net said.